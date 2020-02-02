Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $150.88 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

