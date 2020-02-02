Rent.com.au (ASX:RNT) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of Rent.com.au Ltd (ASX:RNT) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 1,470,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Rent.com.au (ASX:RNT)

Rent.com.au Limited operates real estate Websites focusing on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from real estate agents, property managers, private landlords, developers, builders, retirement services, and universities. The company also provides services through mobile application, as well as offers advertising services.

