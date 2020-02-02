Bmo Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 139.80 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 139.80 ($1.84), approximately 343,045 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.46 ($1.87).

The company has a market capitalization of $849.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 792.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Bmo Global Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Anja Balfour bought 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,941.46 ($13,077.43). Also, insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £5,040 ($6,629.83).

