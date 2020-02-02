Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Apple by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average is $247.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

