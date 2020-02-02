Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,325,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,216,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,818,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

