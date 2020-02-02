Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 1,633.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.