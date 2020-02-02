F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading Down 2%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 739 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 739 ($9.72), 431,998 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 754 ($9.92).

The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 750.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 721.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Francesca Ecsery bought 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £4,966.74 ($6,533.46). Also, insider Roger Bone bought 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 729 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £998.73 ($1,313.77). In the last three months, insiders have bought 891 shares of company stock worth $656,414.

