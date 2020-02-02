Cwm LLC Grows Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 14,546.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novocure by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 436.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the third quarter valued at $42,825,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novocure by 993.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,111 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novocure alerts:

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares in the company, valued at $15,463,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $397,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,669 shares of company stock worth $58,404,584 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.