CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $17.91 on Friday. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $622.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.79.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton purchased 3,356 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter worth approximately $982,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 135,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,985 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

