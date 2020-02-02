Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $442,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 756,744 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $282,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

