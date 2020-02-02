WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on WTBDY. Barclays upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

WTBDY opened at $15.00 on Friday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

About WHITBREAD PLC/S

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Analyst Recommendations for WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Receive News & Ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CryoPort Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
CryoPort Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Sandstorm Gold Ltd Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Sandstorm Gold Ltd Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
WHITBREAD PLC/S Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
WHITBREAD PLC/S Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Iwg Plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Iwg Plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report