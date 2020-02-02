Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $429.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

