Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.80, approximately 1,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

About Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

