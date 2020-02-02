Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$4.84 ($3.43) and last traded at A$4.79 ($3.40), 99,498 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.76 ($3.38).

The firm has a market cap of $235.95 million and a P/E ratio of 30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$4.71 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.21.

Citadel Group Company Profile (ASX:CGL)

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

