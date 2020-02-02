Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 154,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million and a PE ratio of -10.63.

About Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Geomega Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geomega Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.