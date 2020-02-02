Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $315.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $33.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $32.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.92.

BIIB stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

