Msci (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $335.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $285.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.44 and its 200-day moving average is $243.30. Msci has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Msci by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Msci by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

