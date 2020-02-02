Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,500.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,300.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

