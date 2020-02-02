Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $83.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $75.51 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

