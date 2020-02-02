Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $89.16 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

