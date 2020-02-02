ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed has a one year low of $92.73 and a one year high of $167.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $199,416.80. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $645,660.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,040,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,857,000 after purchasing an additional 450,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 364,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.