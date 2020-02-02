Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATO. Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Shares of ATO opened at $117.03 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

