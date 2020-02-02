Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to “Outperform”

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

RFP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $5.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $415.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.38. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,827,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 43.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 331,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.