Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,188.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,666 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.