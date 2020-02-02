Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.79.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $239.40. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $241,187.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
