Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $239.40. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $241,187.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

