Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $113.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

