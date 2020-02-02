Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Director Stephen Edward Bradley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Director Stephen Edward Bradley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$134,160.

HSE opened at C$8.61 on Friday. Husky Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, December 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.20.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

