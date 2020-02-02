Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 22,700 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 46.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 826,564 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $6,261,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 45.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 325,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DB. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

