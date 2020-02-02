8,703 Shares in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NHA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

