1,741 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

