Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,799 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

