Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,799 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Getty Realty Profile

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 22,700 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 22,700 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG
8,703 Shares in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
8,703 Shares in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
1,741 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
1,741 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,799 Getty Realty Corp.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,799 Getty Realty Corp.
5,773 Shares in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
5,773 Shares in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report