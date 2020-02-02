5,773 Shares in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter.

NVG stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

