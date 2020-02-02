Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 242,429 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

TROW stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

