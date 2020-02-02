Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,069 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $100.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

