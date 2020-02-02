1,143 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 155,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

