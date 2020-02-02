CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $28,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.