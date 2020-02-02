Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $29,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $239.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $247.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

