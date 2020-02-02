CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $47 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103,515 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.27% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $46,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE MIC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

