CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $406.10 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $454.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

