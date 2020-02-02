CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $36.10 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4,352.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,764 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Burlington Stores worth $36,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.37.

NYSE:BURL opened at $217.47 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.01.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

