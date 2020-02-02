Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $34,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

