CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226,920 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Target worth $41,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $110.74 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

