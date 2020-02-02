CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Avery Dennison worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 22,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

