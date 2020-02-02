Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 67.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 51 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $647.54 per share, with a total value of $33,024.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $755.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.94. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $565.10 and a one year high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

