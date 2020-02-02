Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 181,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.