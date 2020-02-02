Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of MIC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. Analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

