Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Yum China by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $50.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

