Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $22,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,037,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,312 shares in the company, valued at $609,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $176.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

