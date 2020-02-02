SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 208,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $94.93 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $77.73 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

