Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.01% of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

UTRN stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

